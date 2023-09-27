The Project

Sheep Found Eating Medicinal Cannabis Crop In Greece

A flock of sheep has been discovered grazing on a cannabis plantation near the town of Almyros in Greece.

According to TheNewspaper.gr, the cannabis plants were cultivated within a greenhouse that the woolly intruders managed to access, where they then consumed approximately 100 kilograms of the crop. 

A shepherd noticed peculiar behaviour in the sheep, although it remains unclear whether this is due to eating the Cannabis. 

The sheep had been grazing the plains in Thessaly, where earlier this month Storm Daniel had flooded villages and killed livestock. 

Obviously, food was scarce, and the sheep went searching for greener pastures. 

The owner of the Greenhouse told the news publication he didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, and that the crops had already been damaged by the storm and a heatwave. 

“We had the floods, we lost almost everything, and now this.” 

“The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don't know what to say, honestly." 

