Shea Connors On Scoring Sydney FC's Winning Goal In The A-League Women's Grand Final

Sydney FC beat Melbourne City 1-0 in Saturday's grand final to claim a record fifth A-League Women championship, and their second in a row.

Premiers City dominated possession but super-sub Shea Connors struck in the 69th minute, brilliantly assisted by teen sensation Indiana Dos Santos, to send Sydney FC into ecstasy.

Sky Blues midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby was named player of the match.  

The Sky Blues lost the likes of Rachel Lowe, Madison Haley, Sarah Hunter and Charlie Rule to transfers, while captain Natalie Tobin and defender Kirsty Fenton tore ACLs during the season.

Shea told The Project scoring the goal was "the best feeling ever".

"It was incredible. Indi (Indiana Dos Santos) played the perfect ball. The game was tight, I knew I had to put it away," she said.

Shea said the team celebrated "out on the town" in Melbourne after their big win.

"I was concerned when I said that I was going to come on here, but I didn't have many hours of sleep lastnight, but, we had an early flight back this morning," she said.

"We are all, I think the fact we won, we're all high on the vibes that we all had a good morning."

With AAP.

