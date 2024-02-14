Sharon Stone Claims "It's Very Expensive To Be Famous" In New Interview

You'd think the perks of being famous would outweigh the downsides. Sure, you lose some of your privacy - but you get preferential treatment, companies send you free stuff, and I hear you get a free small potato with every bowl of soup at Greasy Todd's.

Plus, hopefully, you are also rich because whatever you are doing that has made you famous has also made you wealthy (i.e., Magician DJ).

Well, according to Sharon Stone, there is one huge downside to being famous that no one thinks about – it's expensive. In a recent InStyle magazine interview, she outlined how much fame has hit her hip pocket.

First, there are the meals. She can't just buy a pork and plum pie for herself at Greasy Todd's; she has an entourage of makeup artists, publicists, and I assume a knight in a full set of armour, and she has to pay for all of them.

As she explained to InStyle, "You go out to dinner, and there's 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time."

Then there are the flights. There's no jumping on a cheap flight and having to chat with the common folk; it's only first class and up.

"Nicole Kidman can't jump onto Delta. Sharon Stone can't do it either, whether or not she's doing a lot of movies. [People] think, 'What have you been in?' And it's like, Dude, they know me in the Amazon rainforest. It's tampons, Q-tips, and Sharon Stone."

So, spare a thought for Sharon next time you enjoy a cheap but delicious meal at Greasy Todd's, because that is something Sharon can never do.