Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency while shooting a television show in California.

The 70-year-old was filming on Friday night at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, a location featured on the seventh season of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures, according to website TMZ.

A spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department told the outlet that emergency personnel responded to a medical call at the location about 6.30pm.

A patient was transported to Santa Paula Hospital, the spokesman added.

A manager at the tavern confirmed that an "emergency" had taken place, but didn't provide any more details.

Osbourne's identity was confirmed by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar.

Osbourne, an Emmy-winning producer and bestselling author, is married to rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne.

Her condition is unclear at this time.

AAP with The Project.

    Drake has backed Argentina to win the World Cup Final, but fans are worried
