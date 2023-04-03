The Project

Shaq Gifts Custom Shoes To American Teen With Size 23 Feet

Finding a pair of shoes that fit a size 23 foot is almost impossible. Just ask NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Even Shaq had to get custom shoes made to fit his feet.

Unfortunately for 14-year-old high Eric Kilburn Jr., he doesn't have the luxury to custom order shoes to fit his size 23 foot.

A local paper wrote about the teen's struggles to find shoes, and after going viral, the news made its way to Shaq.

The NBA legend contacted Eric Jr. and explained that when he was the same age, his mum also struggled to find shoes that fit.

"I was flabbergasted," Eric Jr said. "My soul left my body for a moment. I was so shocked."

Shoe brands Under Armour and Puma also sought out Kilburn and planned to create custom shoes for the teen to wear.

However, according to the Detroit Free Press, these custom shoes take up to two months to create.

Knowing how long these shoes were going to take, Reebok sent five pairs of shoes originally created for Shaq while the high school footballer waited for his custom pairs.

CREDIT: Facebook

Eric Jr. said he and Shaq have kept in contact after their initial phone call, explaining that Shaq has more planned.

"When he and I were texting about shoes, (Shaq) said, 'There's much more coming, big man. Love you,'" Eric said. "This is the ultimate."

