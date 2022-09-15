Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Channel 9’s two-part miniseries, Warnie, was announced Wednesday for release in 2023 and is set to depict the life of spin king Shane Warne.

But those close to Shane have lashed out at the news, with daughter Brooke questioning whether Nine had any respect for her father in an Instagram story post.

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family,” she wrote.

“Who did so much for Channel 9, and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's life 6 months after he passed away?

“You are beyond disrespectful.”

Shane Warne’s long-time manager James Erskine also expressed his displeasure, speaking to the Herald Sun in June, he revealed that the family was “never approached for their blessing or input”.

“He’s only been dead for a couple of months, and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Erskine said.

“I will be writing to Peter Costello because he is their chairman and saying, please explain.”

Nine’s head of content Andy Ryan told TV Tonight the biopic of the desire to create a drama series instead of a documentary.

“I don’t want to make dramas that are just box-ticking biographical factuals. You need perspective. You want to make a show that is greater than the sum of its parts… it has something to say about the nature of a shared experience, the nature of emotion, the nature of characters. I think sometimes you need a little bit of critical distance from somebody’s ongoing life to do that,” he explained.

“We want to explore what made Warnie so special and why he had such a powerful effect on people.

“He was a sporting legend, a national treasure, international kind of icon. He was also a larrikin, a rogue and a charmer and a flawed man.

“The national outpouring of grief over his passing had shown us, if we needed telling, just what a sort of impact he’s had on the national conversation.”

“He was an icon in all cricketing playing countries, but also all around the world.

“We will be making a premium quality drama with international appeal.”