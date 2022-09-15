The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter, Brooke, has lashed out at Channel 9 after the network revealed it would begin filming its biopic on the cricketing legend’s life just months after his death.

Channel 9’s two-part miniseries, Warnie, was announced Wednesday for release in 2023 and is set to depict the life of spin king Shane Warne.  

  

  

But those close to Shane have lashed out at the news, with daughter Brooke questioning whether Nine had any respect for her father in an Instagram story post.  

  

  

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family,” she wrote.  

  

  

“Who did so much for Channel 9, and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's life 6 months after he passed away?  

  

  

“You are beyond disrespectful.”  

  

Shane Warne’s long-time manager James Erskine also expressed his displeasure, speaking to the Herald Sun in June, he revealed that the family was “never approached for their blessing or input”.  

  

  

“He’s only been dead for a couple of months, and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Erskine said.  

  

  

“I will be writing to Peter Costello because he is their chairman and saying, please explain.”  

  

  

Nine’s head of content Andy Ryan told TV Tonight the biopic of the desire to create a drama series instead of a documentary.  

  

  

“I don’t want to make dramas that are just box-ticking biographical factuals. You need perspective. You want to make a show that is greater than the sum of its parts… it has something to say about the nature of a shared experience, the nature of emotion, the nature of characters. I think sometimes you need a little bit of critical distance from somebody’s ongoing life to do that,” he explained.  

  

  

“We want to explore what made Warnie so special and why he had such a powerful effect on people.  

  

  

“He was a sporting legend, a national treasure, international kind of icon. He was also a larrikin, a rogue and a charmer and a flawed man.  

  

  

“The national outpouring of grief over his passing had shown us, if we needed telling, just what a sort of impact he’s had on the national conversation.”  

  

  

“He was an icon in all cricketing playing countries, but also all around the world.  

  

  

“We will be making a premium quality drama with international appeal.”  

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Science has proven that there's every reason for us to act out when we reach a certain age, so buy a fancy sports car or go skydiving in the Himalayas.
Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

How's this for a catch!
Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Thousands could be turned away from Westminster Hall before paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as wait times were expected to exceed a full day.
Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

A Melbourne council has been given the green light to change its name, formally cutting ties with an 18th-century Jamaican slave estate by month's end.
World Health Organisation 'The End Is In Sight' For COVID-19 Pandemic

World Health Organisation 'The End Is In Sight' For COVID-19 Pandemic

The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation says, urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus.