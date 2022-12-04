The Project

Shane Warne Elevated To ‘Legend’ Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

Shane Warne, alongside Ron Clarke, will be honoured with ‘legend’ status in the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame. With Warne becoming the fifth cricketer to be awarded the title.

The late Shane Warne, regarded by many as Australia's greatest-ever bowler, has been elevated to 'Legend' status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

The honour comes nine months after his sudden death aged 52. Shane Warne becomes the fifth ever cricketer to be awarded the most prestigious sporting honour for an Australian sports player.

Warne revolutionised leg-spin bowling and was Test cricket's leading wicket-taker, with 708, until Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan passed him. His delivery that bowled Mike Gatting in the first Test of the 1993 Ashes series, known as the ball of the century, heralded Warne's arrival as a superstar of the game.

Warne joins Sir Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee as 'legend' cricketers.

Under Sport Australia Hall of Fame rules, members must be retired for 15 years before they can be considered for elevation to Legend status. Warne retired from international cricket back in 2007, allowing him to reach an elevated status.

"Shane Warne and Ron Clarke are the true definitions of Legends. Inspirations to all Australians," fellow Legend and Sport Australia Hall of Fame chair John Bertrand said.

"We are thrilled to announce their well-deserved elevation to Legend status within the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

"They symbolise everything that is great about sport in Australia." he said.

