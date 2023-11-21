The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Shakira Settles With Spanish Prosecutors To Avoid $24 Million Tax Fraud Trial

Shakira Settles With Spanish Prosecutors To Avoid $24 Million Tax Fraud Trial

Shakira has settled with Spanish prosecutors to avoid trial over charges she failed to pay $A24 million in income tax between 2012 and 2014.

As part of the deal, she accepted the charges and a fine of 50 per cent of the amount owed, more than €7.3 million ($A12.2 million).

The judge said she also accepted another fine of €438,000 ($A734,000) to avoid a three-year prison sentence during the trial's first hearing.

Previously, the Hips Don't Lie singer, who also has a second tax fraud investigation pending with Spanish authorities, vowed to fight false accusations.

The prosecutor's office was seeking an up to eight-year prison term and to claim back the taxes it says she owes.

It alleged that Shakira spent more than half of each of the years in question in Spain and was, therefore, ordinarily resident in the country.

It also said that a Barcelona property she bought in May 2012 served as a family home.

Shakira, 46, lived with former Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Pique for 11 years, and the couple has two children.

"This decision to reach a deal responds to personal, emotional and sentimental reasons that have nothing to do with legal (reasons)," Shakira said in a statement.

"I have reached the conclusion that winning is not a victory if the price is that they rob you of so many years of your life."

With AAP.

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding
NEXT STORY

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

    Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

    A bride in the U.S. has upset her friends and family by refusing to invite anyone under the age of 21 to her wedding, concerned they would try to drink underage at the reception.
    Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

    Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

    U.S. President Joe Biden has mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears in a speech at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, comparing the gruelling transit of turkeys to how difficult it must be to get tickets to see Britney.
    Researchers Believe They’ve Solved The Mystery Of What Causes The Dreaded Red Wine Headache

    Researchers Believe They’ve Solved The Mystery Of What Causes The Dreaded Red Wine Headache

    Researchers believe they may have solved the mystery behind the dreaded ‘red wine headache’.
    Snoop Dogg Reveals Real Meaning Behind His "Giving Up The Smoke" Announcement

    Snoop Dogg Reveals Real Meaning Behind His "Giving Up The Smoke" Announcement

    Snoop Dogg, who recently fooled people into believing he had given up marijuana when he declared he was "giving up smoke", has now revealed the statement to be the tagline for his new advertising campaign.
    New COVID-19 Vaccine For Latest Variants Approved In Australia

    New COVID-19 Vaccine For Latest Variants Approved In Australia

    The Australian government has approved the use of new vaccines to target the latest COVID-19 variants and they will be made available to Australians by the end of the month.