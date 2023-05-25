Sextortion Is On The Rise Among Young People And Young Men Are The Most Affected

It typically begins with a random message, a stranger on social media, looking to hook up.

They send a nude and ask for one in return, but from there, the trap is set.

It can happen within minutes, with flirty messages turning to menacing threats.

"The conversation tends to get very sexual very quickly; fake and imposter accounts are used of very attractive young women," said eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.

"They will often send nude images matching the profile pic to kind of wear the person down and groom them. You know, within an hour, they may be asking for nude pictures.

They screen-capture those, and then they immediately start extorting the person for money."

Figures show more people are falling for it than ever before.

Sextortion reports to the eSafety commissioner have tripled in the first quarter of this year to 1,700.

The bulk of victims are young, and 90 per cent are male.

"Young men are vulnerable and eager to share naked photos of themselves," said Susan McLain from Cyber Safety Solutions.

"Reports are just the tip of the iceberg. Most people won't report."

Rather than isolated predators, cyber security experts say the real faces behind the rorts are organised criminals

The long-standing advice is to screenshot the sextortion attempt, report and then block the blackmailer.

But is that cyber safety message hitting the firewall?