The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Severe Weather Warning Issued For Parts Of Southern NSW

Severe Weather Warning Issued For Parts Of Southern NSW

The BOM has issued severe weather warnings, citing wind gusts up to 90km/h over the ranges in southeast NSW.

A severe weather warning has been issued for southeast NSW, with a cold front forecast to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding. 

The Bureau of Meteorology says heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, the Hunter, South Coast, Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains, and Riverina.

The Snowy Mountains and the south western slopes could cop six-hourly rainfall totals between 45 and 60mm on Thursday, with localised falls up to 100mm possible 

Wind gusts could peak around 90km/h over the ranges to the west of the ACT, as well as the eastern Great Dividing Range from Bombala to south of Crookwell, extending north to the Blue Mountains.

"Saturated soils in the Central Tablelands and Illawarra bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines," the BOM said.

A flood watch is current for areas including Braidwood, Goulburn, Bombala, Tumbarumba, Tumut, Khancoban and Thredbo Top Station.

NSW SES superintendent Barry Griffiths said volunteers in Wagga Wagga were preparing for riverine flooding of the Murrumbidgee River around Tumut and Gundagai.

"We have mobilised two high clearance vehicles, a fixed wing and been engaged with the local government agencies in those affected areas since Monday," he said on the Nine Network on Thursday.

AAP With The Project

Eddie Betts’ Damning New Revelations Into Infamous Adelaide Crows Training Camp
NEXT STORY

Eddie Betts’ Damning New Revelations Into Infamous Adelaide Crows Training Camp

Advertisement

Related Articles

Eddie Betts’ Damning New Revelations Into Infamous Adelaide Crows Training Camp

Eddie Betts’ Damning New Revelations Into Infamous Adelaide Crows Training Camp

Betts’ stunning revelations have thrust the Adelaide Crows’ training camp back into the spotlight.
Labor's Climate Bill Passes In The Lower House

Labor's Climate Bill Passes In The Lower House

New laws to raise Australia's carbon emissions cut targets have cleared their first hurdle after passing the federal parliament's lower house.
Huge Sinkhole In Chile Is…Chilling.

Huge Sinkhole In Chile Is…Chilling.

A massive sinkhole appears in Chile, resulting in a deep void in the desert.
Study Finds Nepotism Begins In Childhood, As Wealthy Friends Helps Poorer Children Climb The Income Ladder

Study Finds Nepotism Begins In Childhood, As Wealthy Friends Helps Poorer Children Climb The Income Ladder

A new study has found children with wealthier friends are advantaged climbing the income ladder, regardless of their own upbringing.
A Safer Alternative To Silicone Implants, Using Natural Tissue, Has Been Unveiled In A World-First Surgery In Brisbane

A Safer Alternative To Silicone Implants, Using Natural Tissue, Has Been Unveiled In A World-First Surgery In Brisbane

Breast implants made from silicone have been associated with ill-health in many patients, as such, a safer alternative has been unveiled by Metro North Health surgeons in Brisbane. The natural tissue option paves way for a wo