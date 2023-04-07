Severe Storms Headed For South-East Queensland This Good Friday, BOM Forecasts

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland today, forecasting heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, with areas between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay expected to be impacted.

BOM also expect the severe weather to bring destructive winds and heavy rainfall to the state.

"Destructive winds and giant hail are a small possibility [for] south-east Queensland, including the Brisbane area, through Friday afternoon and evening," BOM Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.

"This is associated with really significant thunderstorms."

Bradbury also warned the severe thunderstorm will affect not only Queensland but also right across the east coast of Australia.

"From the Brisbane area, around south-east Queensland, right [along] the length of the eastern coast of New South Wales, through Eastern Victoria and central Victoria," she said.

Good news for the rest of the long weekend, however, with BOM forecasting the main risk of storm activity to ease after Friday.

"The good news is that, as that system moves off the east coast through Saturday, we are going to see that risky storm really clear," she said.

"And, by the time we get to Easter Sunday, we are looking at much more settled conditions."