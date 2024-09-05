The Project

‘Severe Bout Of Diarrhoea’ Causes Delta Flight To Be Turned Around

A passenger who reportedly experienced a “severe bout of diarrhoea” caused a plane to make a diversion in the U.S..

A transatlantic Delta flight from Boston to Rome was forced to land unexpectedly in New York, with an X account @OnlyInBoston claiming it was due to a “passenger who had severe bouts of diarrhoea all over their seat.”

A Delta spokesperson would only confirm the flight was diverted due to a “customer medical issue enroute”, but did not state the nature of the issue”.

Passengers were transferred on to a replacement flight, and made it to their destination about 20 hours later than expected.

“Delta apologizes to our customers for the delay in their travels from Boston to Rome on Friday night. We thank them for their patience as the aircraft diverted to New York-JFK before continuing to Rome early Saturday morning,” Delta said in a statement.

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

