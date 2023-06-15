The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Seventeen Music Publishers Look To Sue Twitter For $250 Million

Seventeen Music Publishers Look To Sue Twitter For $250 Million

Seventeen music publishers, including Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music and Sony Music Publishing, are looking to sue Elon Musk owned Twitter.

The publishers, who hold the rights of stars such as Drake, Taylor Swift and Adele, filed a joint lawsuit in the Tennessee Federal Court seeking over $US250 million ($A368 million) in damages.

The sole defendant of the lawsuit is Elon Musk's X Corp, who owns Twitter.

Chief National Music Publishers Association executive, David Israelite, stated, "Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to licence the millions of songs on its service."

"Twitter knows full well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform. No longer can it hide behind the (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) and refuse to pay songwriters and music publishers," he said.

Israelite has accused Twitter of giving leaked music, copyrighted music videos and other material a platform to be posted on. 

Under DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act), social media websites, including Twitter, are protected under the act from copyright strikes as long as they work to remove the material and punish the users posting it.

However, the Lawsuit argues that Twitter has failed to hold up their end of the bargain.

The Lawsuit continued to state that despite Twitter claiming it 'expeditiously removes content in response to valid claims', it continually ignores 'known repeat infringers and known infringements'.

Yahoo reported the 17 publishers suing Twitter are ABKCO Music, Anthem Entertainment, Big Machine Music, BMG Rights Management, Concord, Hipgnosis, Kobalt, Mayimba, Peer, Reservoir Media Management, Sony Music Publishing, Spirit Music Group, the Royalty Network, Ultra Music Publishing, Universal Music Group Publishing, Warner Chappell and Wixen.

Twitter's response to the Lawsuit was an auto-reply of the poop emoji sent by Twitters press department.

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years
NEXT STORY

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

Australian citizen Hasan Askree has been languishing in a Pakistani prison for two years, accused of a plot to overthrow the government.
Professionals Warn Mental Health Apps May Be Doing More Harm Than Good To Australians

Professionals Warn Mental Health Apps May Be Doing More Harm Than Good To Australians

We're in the midst of a mental health crisis. But with the cost of living placing mental health care out of reach, Australians are increasingly turning to smartphone apps.
Beyonce Blamed For Sudden Inflation Increase In Sweden

Beyonce Blamed For Sudden Inflation Increase In Sweden

Last month, Beyonce's shows in Sweden reportedly sparked such a demand for hotels and restaurants that it affected the country's economic statistics.
Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

Netflix has made plans to open its first-ever pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles dubbed Netflix Bites.
10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

A Queenslander was sitting on the toilet when he looked up to see an enormous coastal carpet python just chilling in his shower.