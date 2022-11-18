The Project

SES Chief Warns NSW Will “Be In Floods For Months”

The State Emergency Services (SES) commissioner Carlene York said it is the worst flood crisis the NSW State Emergency Service has ever faced, with more flooding expected “until after Christmas”.

The State Emergency Services (SES) commissioner, Carlene York, issued a grim warning to NSW as the state braces for a summer of floods that will rival the summer of bushfires. 

“We’ll be in floods for months,” commissioner York told the Herald.

Three years of La Nina rain has left the state underwater and more vulnerable to floods than ever, with residents in the Central-West region of Forbes told to evacuate for the second time in two weeks on Tuesday. 

The Australian Defence Force has arrived to provide extra help, but the SES says that extra resources will be needed well into the new year. 

“Even if it doesn’t rain there will be floods until after Christmas,” York said. “This is the biggest flood event the NSW SES has ever faced.” 

“This is the first time that the SES has had to go international. 

“We’ll seek to get agreements to rotate resources through until the New Year.” 

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting above-median rainfall and wet conditions to last until at least the end of the year, and most likely into 2023, Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke told the Herald. 

“Our planning as a government is going right through to February,” she said. 

