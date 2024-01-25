The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

Australians take their meat pies very seriously, and it seems that our neighbours across the ditch in New Zealand are just as passionate about a buttery crust and a luscious filling.

While there's no denying that both countries cherish the pie in all its tasty forms, when it comes to untraditional fillings and flavours, we're quick to judge and not always so forgiving.

Kiwi servo station 'Z Energy' recently rolled out a limited edition spag bol and cheese pie for its customers on a national scale, inevitably raising the eyebrows of the pie-loving community. People have many feelings regarding the Italian-inspired pie feeling, and many of them are confused, with a side of repulsion.

"That's disgusting... Where do I buy one?" one person joked after an ad for the pie circulated online, while another called it a "delicious abomination".

Some pie-lovers have called it 'genius' while others believe it's 'just wrong'.

Speaking with Yahoo, Z Energy's retail general manager Andy Baird admitted that he knew the pie had divided customers but is still happy with the overall response. 'Z is uniquely Kiwi, and we like to reflect that in what we do. Our mission with the Spag Bol pie was to inspire customers with a classic, nostalgic flavour and put that into pie form,' he said.

'Since it hit the pie warmer, feedback from our site staff and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. So while the limited edition pie is not for everyone, it's certainly got some fans. Who knows what we will come up with next.'

Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations
NEXT STORY

Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations

Advertisement

Related Articles

Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations

Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations

There's been plenty of push back over the new ten-minute long Qantas safety video featuring the airline's global destinations.
A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around

A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around

A gassy man has caused a big stink aboard an American Airlines fight, according to a viral social media post on Reddit.
Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

A chemistry professor has caused quite the stir between the UK and the US after claiming that this one ingredient is critical to brewing the perfect cup of tea, kicking off a trans-Atlantic tantrum in the process.
Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

Ioan-Radu Motoarcă, a professor in the philosophy department at Rowan University in New Jersey, has written a paper revealing his radical belief that certain animals should have voting rights.
Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift is causing problems for weddings in Australia, with guests having to make a decision between going to watch their loved ones get married, or go to The Eras tour.