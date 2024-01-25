Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

While there's no denying that both countries cherish the pie in all its tasty forms, when it comes to untraditional fillings and flavours, we're quick to judge and not always so forgiving.

Kiwi servo station 'Z Energy' recently rolled out a limited edition spag bol and cheese pie for its customers on a national scale, inevitably raising the eyebrows of the pie-loving community. People have many feelings regarding the Italian-inspired pie feeling, and many of them are confused, with a side of repulsion.

"That's disgusting... Where do I buy one?" one person joked after an ad for the pie circulated online, while another called it a "delicious abomination".

Some pie-lovers have called it 'genius' while others believe it's 'just wrong'.

Speaking with Yahoo, Z Energy's retail general manager Andy Baird admitted that he knew the pie had divided customers but is still happy with the overall response. 'Z is uniquely Kiwi, and we like to reflect that in what we do. Our mission with the Spag Bol pie was to inspire customers with a classic, nostalgic flavour and put that into pie form,' he said.

'Since it hit the pie warmer, feedback from our site staff and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. So while the limited edition pie is not for everyone, it's certainly got some fans. Who knows what we will come up with next.'