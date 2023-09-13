Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Serena Williams tweeted (or posted on X, as we have to say now) ‘8 is a better number’ as a dig at her tennis rival Simona Halep.

The Romanian former world no.1 was handed a four-year suspension for two separate doping offences by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Tuesday.

Halep tested positive for the blood-boosting substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open and also had irregularities in her ABP (Athlete Biological Passport).

Williams was beaten by Halep at the Wimbledon grand slam in 2019, when she was on the path to matching the Margaret Courts grand slam record of 24 victories.

From the tweet, we can assume that Serena now claims the 2019 Wimbledon win as hers. This would give Serena 8 total grand slam wins. Hence the burn ‘8 is a better number.’

Simona is trying to get an appeal on the decision, releasing a statement.

“I intend to appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question.”

Will she be successful, or will Serena be given the 2019 Wimbledon win? Only time will tell - But hopefully, we keep getting spicy tweets in the meantime.