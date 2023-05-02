The Project

Serena Williams Reveals She's Pregnant With A Cheeky Post From The Met Gala

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has revealed she's pregnant with her second child!

The 23-time Grand Slam winner shared the news on Instagram while attending the Met Gala in New York.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the cheeky caption read.

The photos showed Williams in a black and white Gucci dress with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and cradling her growing bump.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in 2017, the same year she famously won the Australian Open while pregnant with their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

After nearly 27 years as a professional tennis player, Williams called time on her incredible career in September 2022 to spend more time with her family.

"I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people," she said at the time.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', in tribute to the fashion designer who died in 2019.

Image: Serena Williams/ Getty

