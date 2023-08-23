Serena Williams Gives Birth To Second Child, Adira River Ohanian

The birth of her second daughter comes almost a year after she announced she was retiring from tennis. She announced her pregnancy at the 2022 Met Gala.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she wrote that she never wanted to choose between tennis and a family.

“I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

The pair’s eldest daughter, Olympia, was born in 2017.