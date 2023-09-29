September's Full Harvest Moon Is The Last Supermoon Of 2023

Friday 29 September, will be 2023's last supermoon. A supermoon is a non-scientific term to describe when the Moon is full and closest to Earth. This is when the Moon looks its largest.

September's supermoon is known as the Full Harvest Moon, according to the Old Farmers' Almanac.

Perth Observatory's Matt Woods told the ABC that the best time to see the last supermoon will be at about 6:30 pm (AEST).

In order to see the Moon at its biggest, try to see the Moon as it is rising.

"It's always best to look at the supermoon when it's on the horizon so you get that optical where it looks bigger on the horizon," Woods said.

"Find a beach or somewhere west of a city or town so that you can capture the buildings with the rising moon."

Not only will we see a supermoon, but Saturn and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye.

"Saturn will be visible once it becomes night. Jupiter will rise after 9:00 pm (AEST) but it's best to wait an hour or two to see it through a telescope as the atmosphere causes Jupiter to look blurry while it's low on the horizon," Woods explained to ABC.