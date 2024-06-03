Senior Liberal Talk Down Rumours Of Josh Frydenberg's Return

A senior Liberal senator has lashed calls for pre-selections to reopen for Josh Frydenberg to unseat a chosen female candidate as "crazy"

The former treasurer is reportedly mulling a return to politics after draft redistribution changes shifted the margins of his old electorate, making Kooyong more winnable for the Liberals.

However, 31-year-old Amelia Hamer was pre-selected for the Melbourne seat in late March.

The Liberal Party is already under scrutiny for its lack of female parliamentarians and a push to return Mr Frydenberg could fuel further criticism.

But opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume has talked down rumours of reopening pre-selections based on draft boundary changes.

"It would be a crazy thing to do," she told Sky News on Monday.

"I know that there's lots of people out there that would love to see Josh's return, but Josh is a great supporter of women in Parliament, always has been, and I know he's doing right by Amelia Hamer."

But former cabinet colleague Karen Andrews maintains the ex-treasurer should resurrect his political career.

"He would be an absolute asset to the team we take forward to the next election," she told ABC radio.

"(The Liberal Party) should do all they can to attract him back into our parliament and clearly if that means reopening pre-selections then that has to be considered."

The former federal treasurer hasn't made any public comments.

The Liberal Party's post election review found it had its lowest female representation in the new parliament in 30 years.

A number of Liberal parliamentarians have called for an increase in women being pre-selected.

Politicians like independent Senator Jacqui Lambie have warned that Mr Frydenberg's return may not be well received.

"We've already heard enough about the Liberal Party and the way they don't have enough females," she told the Today Show.

Mr Frydenberg lost the blue ribbon seat at the 2022 election after teal independent Monique Ryan won an uphill battle against the then-treasurer.

Cabinet minister Amanda Rishworth said talk of his potential return showed the Liberal Party was searching for a new leader.

"They're obviously desperately trying to find someone else other than Peter Dutton," she said.

"Maybe (Mr Frydenberg) is more likely to get elected ... but it's certainly not going to help the Liberal Party get more women into parliament."

Though the government has not announced an official date for the federal election, Australians will have to go to the polls by May 2025.

Ms Hamer has not directly addressed the rumours but on Sunday night she made a post about a local Kooyong woman who had won gold at the OWF International Elite Tournament.

Congrats to this amazing Kooyong local Eileen Cikamatana for taking out the gold medal in the OWF International Elite Tournament at Hawthorn Weightlifting Club today

Nationals leader David Littleproud said the party needed to pick the best candidate with the greatest shot of winning the seat.

"We don't believe in quotas, we believe you get there on on effort and on merit and who is the best person to win that seat whether they be male or female," he said

The Project with AAP.