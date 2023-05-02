The Project

Senior JobSeekers Set To Get Benefits Boost, But Younger Jobless May Be Left Behind

It's the welfare increase out-of-work Aussies have been waiting for, but now reports suggest only those over 55 years old are likely to benefit.

Paying about $690 a fortnight, JobSeeker has been found 'seriously inadequate', with a review suggesting it should be almost $200 more.

The federal government hasn't committed to an increase, instead flagging 'targeted support', which wouldn't confirm if younger jobless will be left out.

"The overwhelming priority for the government is to prioritise the cost of living relief for those most vulnerable," Treasurer Jim Chalmers told ABC Radio.

There are 227,000 Jobseekers over 55, the largest cohort of all the age groups. They are most likely to be unemployed, and the majority are women.

The 680,000 other Jobseekers will now be left wondering for the next week whether they'll be left living on under $50 a day.

