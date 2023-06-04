Send Your Name To Jupiter In A NASA Spacecraft

A microchip on the spacecraft will contain a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, and NASA is allowing anyone from around the world to sign their name to the bottom of it.

Signing up involves going to NASA’s Europa website and clicking the ‘Participate’ link, and then going to the Message In A Bottle page. From here you can follow the prompts to send your name into space.

The spacecraft’s mission while flying to Europa is to collect data and determine whether it is suitable for life.

But the poem is being sent along is for “inspiration” said NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory director Laurie Leshin.

"Inspiration is what fuelled the people who developed this flagship mission and who hand-crafted the largest spacecraft NASA has sent to explore the solar system," Leshin said.

"It's what drives humanity to ask the big questions that this mission will contribute to.

"Inspiration is riding along with every single name that will be making the journey to Europa."

NASA hopes to launch the unmanned Europa Clipper spacecraft in October 2024, and nit will complete its 2.6 billion kilometre journey by April 2030.