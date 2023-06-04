The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Send Your Name To Jupiter In A NASA Spacecraft

Send Your Name To Jupiter In A NASA Spacecraft

NASA is sending a spacecraft to Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, and you could be aboard it… kind of.

A microchip on the spacecraft will contain a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón, and NASA is allowing anyone from around the world to sign their name to the bottom of it.

Signing up involves going to NASA’s Europa website and clicking the ‘Participate’ link, and then going to the Message In A Bottle page. From here you can follow the prompts to send your name into space.

The spacecraft’s mission while flying to Europa is to collect data and determine whether it is suitable for life.

But the poem is being sent along is for “inspiration” said NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory director Laurie Leshin.

"Inspiration is what fuelled the people who developed this flagship mission and who hand-crafted the largest spacecraft NASA has sent to explore the solar system," Leshin said.

"It's what drives humanity to ask the big questions that this mission will contribute to.

"Inspiration is riding along with every single name that will be making the journey to Europa."

NASA hopes to launch the unmanned Europa Clipper spacecraft in October 2024, and nit will complete its 2.6 billion kilometre journey by April 2030.

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble
NEXT STORY

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

    Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

    It’s been a huge weekend for Australian football fans.
    At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

    At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

    At least 288 people have died in India's worst rail crash in more than two decades, officials say, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in an accident a preliminary report blames on signal failure.
    US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

    US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

    We all love a good rummage through op shop racks, but one woman in the US got a little more than she bargained for when she picked up a lovely red blazer.
    We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

    We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

    Whether you love them or think that they're gross, feet aren't getting the attention they deserve in the shower.
    Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

    Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

    Karen’s Diner, the restaurant where customers go to have staff purposefully insult them, is closing three locations in Australia.