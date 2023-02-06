The Project

Senator Lidia Thorpe To Quit Greens Over Indigenous Voice To Parliament Proposal

Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe has quit the Greens party and will move to the cross bench.

Senator Thorpe made the announcement following a partyroom meeting on the first parliamentary sitting day, where the Greens discussed their approach to the upcoming referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament.

"This country has a strong, grassroots, Black sovereign movement full of staunch and committed warriors and I want to represent that movement fully in this parliament," she told reporters in Canberra.

"It has become clear to me that I can't do that from within the Greens."

Greens leader Adam Bandt has previously indicated the party would support the voice but Senator Thorpe has been critical of the proposal.

Last month Senator Thorpe announced she would not support the voice unless there was a guarantee that Indigenous sovereignty would not be ceded.

But she said she had not reached her final position on the voice.

AAP with The Project.

