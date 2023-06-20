The Project

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has referred senior leaders of the Australian Defence Force to the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Lambie told the Senate on Tuesday that leadership had not been held accountable for their actions.

"The government is no doubt hoping this will all just go away," the independent Senator said.

"They're hoping Australians will forget that when alleged war crimes in Afghanistan were investigated, our senior commanders got a free pass while our diggers were thrown under the bus."

Lambie went on to say there is a "culture of cover-up at the highest levels of the Australian Defence Force".

The Senator said the referral was a method of last resort.

An Office of the Special Investigator has been set up to address potential criminal matters raised in the Inspector-General of the ADF's Afghanistan inquiry report, which looked at alleged war crimes committed between 2005 and 2016.

Senator Lambie said the referral to The Hague asked the criminal court to examine the country's high commanders "through the lens of command responsibility".

Senator Lambie said she would meet with Defence Minister Richard Marles over the referral.

A spokeswoman for Mr Marles said the Brereton report, which examined war crime allegations, was a significant document.

"Given the appalling nature of the allegations which are contained within it, it is really important the recommendations of that report are implemented to the fullest possible extent," she said.

"The Chief of the Defence Force has considered the command accountability of current and former serving Australian Defence Force members who held command positions during the periods in which the Inspector-General of the ADF found credible information of incidents of alleged unlawful conduct."

