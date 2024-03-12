Senator Jacqui Lambie Makes Impassioned Submission To The Royal Commission Into Veteran Suicide

Lambie, who served in the army for 11 years, highlighted the barriers veterans face when seeking help.

She also flagged the need for more trust between veterans and government services.

Speaking to The Project, Senator Lambie said she wants “a bloke or someone in the Labor Party in there, that can handle these men in brass,”

Until I get someone like that in there, we will never have decent results, will never have a change in the way defence and the command commanders are treating the diggers.

Lambie said “The top of the chain doesn’t have to answer to anybody but itself”.

“I have not seen a Defence Minister since I've been there, big enough to handle the brass,” she said.

“They're either intimidated of the top echelon in the army. Other than that they stand there like they are a groupie in front of a girl band. That's what they do.”

Lambie said the trust has been “broken for years” between veterans and the department because “people out there lost their mates, saw their family suffer”.

“You have to build the trust back with the veterans. That will be a really slow chain that will take years,” she said.

“Until you get the claims process right down and they don't see their mates dying in front of them, that is the way it will remain.”

Lambie said she would like to see an independent body, such as a national commissioner.

“I need an independent body with no fear of defence, DVA and ministers that will call it when it needs to be, when they're not doing the right thing or bringing in statistics, saying, you're not lowering them, or when they try to cover up,” she said.

“Call them out. That's the only way we will get culture change.”

If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Open Arms on 1800 011 046.