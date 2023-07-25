The Project

Senate Inquiry Begins Into Making Consent Laws More Consistent Across The Country

A senate inquiry into Australia's consent laws has heard from a number of prominent advocates and support services on the first day of hearings.

The inquiry's investigating current and proposed sexual consent laws with a focus on creating more consistency from state to state.

Sexual assault survivor and advocate Saxon Mullins appeared before the inquiry and told The Project that the discrepancies between the states’ consent laws makes it confusing for individuals who seek justice. It also changes our societal attitudes around it, she explained. 

“There is a lot of talk around harmonisation, which has a lot of pros but it does have some cons.”

“I think a healthy rivalry between states is always a good thing when you’re trying to agitate change.”

However, Mullins is concerned that this might result in settling for a lower standard for affirmative consent because states want to “get it across the line.”

Mullins suggests that there should be minimum standards, meaning that states need to meet the criteria to claim that they have affirmative consent laws. 

When asked what she hopes comes out of the Inquiry, Mullins said, “We’re talking about how survivors navigate the criminal justice system, and having all of that stuff on the public record and having a lot of survivors putting in submissions and giving evidence is so important to have the Federal government understand, in a holistic way, what sexual violence in Australia really looks like.”

