Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Musician G Flip Officially Tie The Knot

Aussie musician G Flip And Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram today to announce they have secretly married.

Stause announced the news in a post to Instagram, featuring a video montage of her and G Flip while also promoting G Flip's new single "I'll Be Your Man" because the grind never stops.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the reel.

"Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented, hard-working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much, @gflip."

At the end of the montage, Stause included a photo of the newlyweds celebrating at a wedding chapel after tying the knot.

A video of an Elvis impersonator serenading the pair was also posted to Stause's Instagram story because everyone needs a little of Elvis during their happiest moments.