Self-Proclaimed "Small Talker" Reveals Top Tips For Starting Conversations

Erin G made a viral TikTok where she shares her top tips on how to strike up a conversation with family members and coworkers at parties over the Christmas period.

The first thing Erin suggests is never asking questions that can be answered with a simple yes or no, as they can often leave awkward pauses and make it challenging to keep the conversation moving. Unless it's "do you want a drink?" I suppose.

Erin recommends that if you're the sort of person who doesn't really want to talk but is happy listening, you should ask, "is this a busy time of year for you?"

"Everyone has an answer because people love to talk about how busy they are. And then all you do is sit there and soak it in. You don't have to talk at all. If you don't like talking, that's the question to ask everyone," she explained.

I'd like to add at this point that while Erin has some wonderful and very helpful tips, I'm almost certain these won't work on children, teenagers or me. If you ask me this is a busy time of year for me, I'll probably just say "yes" and then sob a little.

Some of Erin's top-tier talking points:

'Is this a busy time of year for you?'

'What do you have coming up for New Year's Eve?'

'Do you have any trips coming up soon?'

'What do you have going on this weekend?'

'What advice did you get this year that you would want to pass on?'

'I've been listening to so much funk music lately, but I kind of want to branch out. What have you been into?'

'I've been trying to wean myself off TikTok. What apps have you been trying?'

And while she's clearly got a knack for extracting the best out of people when it comes to small talk, our chat guru also has some pointers for when you need to end the conversation quickly and politely:

‘I thought [the host] said she needed help bringing some bags in, I'm going to go do that, it was so good to catch up.'

'Oh it looks like the pie line is open, I'm dying to get a piece of that sweet potato, so good to catch up.'

'I really loved how you handled that situation with your boss, I'm going to remember that, [it was] so good catching up.'

'Have a great time in Peru, I can't wait to hear about it.'

Excuse yourself with a phone call, text or say you have to 'respond to something for work.'

At the end of her TikTok, Erin said, "I think it's nice to add some humanity, especially because people don't engage with each other as much anymore."

Beautiful sentiment. The problem now is that if anyone tells me they're looking forward to hearing about my trip to Peru, I'm gonna be very suspicious.