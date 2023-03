Two people still have more followers than Gomez, with soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having 562 million and 442 million followers, respectively.

Gomez was the most followed woman in 2019 before Ariana Grande, and then Kylie Jenner took the title.

The title has been taken back by Gomez while she is on a social media break, telling Vanity Fair, ‘I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”