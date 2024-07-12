The Project

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Just two weeks out from the start of the Olympics, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days.

Official data from the city of Paris reportedly shows high levels of E.Coli in the water at Alexandre III Bridge, where the triathlon events are planned to take place.

The levels of bacteria have been above acceptable on 22 out of 30 days between June 3rd and July 2nd, with poor weather being blamed.

Despite the levels of E.Coli being too high for swimming last month, games officials are cautiously optimistic, and the mayor of Paris has promised to take a dip next week, to prove it's safe for the athletes.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo told French radio that she would “dive in next week” and the water would be “depolluted, that’s for sure.”

Australia's chef de mission Anna Meares has said that daily testing suggests the quality has improved.

"At the moment, it is safe to swim in," she said.

Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

