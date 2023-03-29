The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

'Security Concerns' See Aboriginal Elder Removed From Barack Obama's Speaking Tour Program

'Security Concerns' See Aboriginal Elder Removed From Barack Obama's Speaking Tour Program

The organisers of a Barack Obama event in Melbourne say security concerns were behind the move to replace a senior Aboriginal elder from the program.

Senior Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy was slated to perform the welcome to country at An Evening with President Obama at Melbourne's John Cain Arena on Wednesday.

However, she was told she was being "too difficult" and removed from proceedings after asking organisers Growth Faculty to make accommodations for a support person to accompany her, the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation said.

It was also requested that Aunty Joy give Mr Obama a gift in-line with cultural practices.

"I have been shocked and distressed by the way I have been treated by event organisers," Aunty Joy said.

"I am 78 years of age. I have never been treated or spoken to in this way in the past. I do not want this to be a reflection on president Obama. I am a leader of the Wurundjeri Nation. I asked to be treated as an equal."

On Thursday, organisers said they had been working with Aunty Joy and the Wurundjeri community for many weeks ahead of the event.

"Due to security requirements, the organisation was unable to accommodate last minute changes to the agreed upon ceremony," the organisation said in a statement.

"Growth Faculty has apologised to Aunty Joy that last night's ceremony could not be changed."

They said she had accepted an invitation to perform a Welcome to Country at a business lunch in Melbourne on Thursday.

Wurundjeri-Willam woman Mandy Nicholson delivered the welcome to country at the Wednesday event, alongside a performance by the Djirri-Djirri dancers.

Welcome to country protocols were traditional law and practice used to welcome and offer protection to guests on Wurundjeri lands for millennia, the corporation said.

It pointed to Aunty Joy as having also welcomed the Queen, Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama to country, and said guests of honour participating in the welcome was a public sign of respect.

Singer Lionel Richie Reveals Too Much About His Sex Life At Age 73 That We Ever Needed To Know
NEXT STORY

Singer Lionel Richie Reveals Too Much About His Sex Life At Age 73 That We Ever Needed To Know

Advertisement

Related Articles

Singer Lionel Richie Reveals Too Much About His Sex Life At Age 73 That We Ever Needed To Know

Singer Lionel Richie Reveals Too Much About His Sex Life At Age 73 That We Ever Needed To Know

Lionel Richie is famous for one of his smash hits, ‘All Night Long’ but the singer has admitted that at 73 years old, it now isn’t the case.
Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate

Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate

Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate
Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI

Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI

AI has grabbed the world’s attention this year with its ability to generate sophisticated text images, audio and videos.
Groom's "Disrespectful" Wedding Vows Sets Off Red Flags, Leaving Viewers Shocked

Groom's "Disrespectful" Wedding Vows Sets Off Red Flags, Leaving Viewers Shocked

This is what NOT to say to a loving partner on your wedding day.
Dad Accidentally Orders 60 Pairs of Reading Glasses Because He Couldn’t Read A Website

Dad Accidentally Orders 60 Pairs of Reading Glasses Because He Couldn’t Read A Website

We have all ordered something online and lived to regret it, but one bloke in the UK took this buyer's remorse to a whole new level.