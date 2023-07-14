Secret Way To Open Soft Drink Cans Goes Viral

Content creator, Jordan Howlett, with TikTok handle @jordan_the_stallion8, has gone viral exposing an unknown soft drink opening hack.

Howlett stitched the hack with a prompt from @knowledgesaurus_, "What is something you found out late in life that you should have known earlier but you just didn't?"

Howlett goes on to explain that it is no coincidence that soft drink cans are designed the way they are.

"So if you guys were to take a look at the bottom of a soda can, you see that it has this extra little circular ridge here,” as he points to the bottom of the can.

"You wanna know why?" he asked. "Because these sodas are multi-purposeful, meaning that you can stack one on top of the other and use it to open the other soda."

"It's not a coincidence that they all stack on top of each other," he said.

"So if you just got your nails done [and] you don't want to mess them up or it hurts your fingers to try to open them by themselves, just take a soda, put it on top, and open it with another soda," he said.

The video has garnered over 1.2 million likes and a whopping 8.9 million views.

People rushed to the comments to share their disbelief that they didn’t know about this trick.

“I've learned more from Jordan than school ever taught me,” one user wrote.

“My jaw is on the floor, sir,” another said.

“Yeah I’m trying this later at work,” another shared. I’m a flight attendant and hurt my fingers or chip my nails constantly ‘cause of this.”

“You just saved my fingers at work!!” another exclaimed.