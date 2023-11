A Secret Santa has paid off all the owing layby at the Richmond store in Victoria.

Yep, just walked straight in and asked the manager how much was owing and wiped it all.

Now, Kmart has confirmed the event took place, but won’t reveal how many customers had their Christmas lists wiped, or how much the total was!

But we do know that one of the items paid off was a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Merry Christmas Richmond!