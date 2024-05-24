Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Bird flu has officially hit a second Victorian poultry farm.

Surf Coast Eggs, located in Terang, Victoria has been linked to an egg farm outbreak, 130 kilometres away in Meredith, where the highly contagious H7N3 strain of the virus was detected earlier this week.

The detection leads to around 400,000 chickens being culled to halt the spread.

Both of the properties have been quarantined, restricting the movement of birds, poultry products, vehicles and equipment.

Those orders now cover a 1.5 km exclusion zone around the Terang farm, in addition to the existing 5km radius around the Meredith site, both with broader buffer zones.

It comes after the first ever human case of avian influenza detected in Australia recently came to light, in a child who returned from India in March.

Bird flu spreads widely among both wild and domestic birds, and countries including Indonesia, China and Thailand have been grappling with an unprecedented global outbreak.

So how did the flu get to Australia, and how devastating can it be for local industry and our food supplies?

Professor Adrian Esterman is a Professor of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia and told The Project that there are different types of avian flu, and the Victorian outbreak could be cause for concern.

“The outbreak in Victoria is the very nasty form of avian flu,” Professor Esterman explained, adding “basically when a flock gets infected, it kills all the birds in that flock.”

It’s not all bad news though, Professor Esterman explained that “It's very unusual for a person to be infected.”

“For any of these avian flus, there's no evidence of human-to-human transmission.”