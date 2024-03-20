Second Royal Photo Taken By Kate Middleton Now Found To Have Been “Digitally Enhanced”

A photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has now been declared as “digitally enhanced” by Getty Images, one of the world’s leading media companies.

The photo was released on April 23, 2023 on social media by the Prince and Princess of Wales, to mark what would have been the Monarch’s 97th birthday.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday,” the caption read.

“This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.”

The photo credit was given to Kate Middleton.

But now, Getty Images has claimed the image was digitally enhanced, The Telegraph reports.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” a statement from Getty Images said.

According to The Telegraph, several issues can be found with the photo, including a misalignment of the Queen’s tartan skirt and “signs of digital repetition in Mia Tindall’s hair”.

Last week, Kate Middleton issued an apology after a photo of herself and her three children was revealed to have been digitally altered before being used in a Mother’s Day post.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess of Wales said on X (formerly Twitter).

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”

The image was pulled by major photo agencies around the world, include Getty, AP and Reuters for being “manipulated” at “the source”.