Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

The Russian invasion began after President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation".

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffered abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime," he said in a televised statement.

Initially, Russia believed it would take just three days to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

According to an EU-wide survey, just 10 per cent of people think Ukraine can truly beat Russia, despite support for Ukraine being high. Most believe there will be a "compromise settlement".

But Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Kremlin-linked Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, has said ""I don't see any negotiations taking place any time soon".

"There's nothing they can negotiate about," Lukyanov told AFP.