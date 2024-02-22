The Project

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

This Saturday, February 24, will mark two years since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion began after President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation".

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffered abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime," he said in a televised statement.

Initially, Russia believed it would take just three days to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

According to an EU-wide survey, just 10 per cent of people think Ukraine can truly beat Russia, despite support for Ukraine being high. Most believe there will be a "compromise settlement".

But Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Kremlin-linked Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, has said ""I don't see any negotiations taking place any time soon".

"There's nothing they can negotiate about," Lukyanov told AFP.

