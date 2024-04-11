Searches For 'My Eyes Hurt' Peaked On Google During Solar Eclipse

According to Google Trends, searches for 'my eyes hurt' increased substantially in states where the eclipse was visible.

Viewing an eclipse without special dark glasses can cause severe injuries to eyes, and NASA put out a warning in the days preceding the eclipse.

"Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury," it said.

At up to four minutes and 28 seconds, the total eclipse surpassed the duration of the 2017 one, which lasted upwards of two minutes and 42 seconds.

Monday's total eclipse rolled through more densely populated regions than seven years ago, a corridor averaging 185km wide encompassing such major cities as San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Montreal, Quebec.