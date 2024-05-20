Search Underway For Iranian President After His Helicopter Crashes In Heavy Fog

There was initially no official confirmation of the fate of nine people on board the aircraft, which included Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Raisi died when a helicopter carrying him back from a visit to the Azerbaijani border crashed in heavy fog, a senior Iranian official later confirmed.

Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.

A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the co-ordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said earlier on X.

Iranian state media said bad weather caused the crash and was complicating rescue efforts. State news agency IRNA said Raisi was flying in a US-made Bell 212 helicopter.

The chief of staff of Iran's army ordered all resources of the army and the elite Revolutionary Guards to be put to use in search and rescue operations.

With AAP.