The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Search Underway For Iranian President After His Helicopter Crashes In Heavy Fog

Search Underway For Iranian President After His Helicopter Crashes In Heavy Fog

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister have been killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain, an Iranian official says.

There was initially no official confirmation of the fate of nine people on board the aircraft, which included Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Raisi died when a helicopter carrying him back from a visit to the Azerbaijani border crashed in heavy fog, a senior Iranian official later confirmed.

Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.

A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the co-ordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said earlier on X.

Iranian state media said bad weather caused the crash and was complicating rescue efforts. State news agency IRNA said Raisi was flying in a US-made Bell 212 helicopter.

The chief of staff of Iran's army ordered all resources of the army and the elite Revolutionary Guards to be put to use in search and rescue operations.

With AAP.

Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant
NEXT STORY

Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

    Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

    Triple J presenter Abby Butler has hit out at the Australian fashion industry in a rant following Australian Fashion Week.
    Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Three-Term Presidency During Length NRA Speech

    Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Three-Term Presidency During Length NRA Speech

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of a third term during a lengthy speech at the National Rifle Association on Saturday.
    Manchester City Win Historic Fourth-Straight Premier League Title

    Manchester City Win Historic Fourth-Straight Premier League Title

    Manchester City have won their fourth-straight Premier League title with an emphatic 3-1 win over West Ham.
    Netflix Raises Prices For Aussie Subscribers

    Netflix Raises Prices For Aussie Subscribers

    Netflix has increased subscription prices for Australian viewers.
    Vegan Mother Demands Son’s Football Club Only Serves Meatless Sausages At Team Barbeque

    Vegan Mother Demands Son’s Football Club Only Serves Meatless Sausages At Team Barbeque

    A vegan mother has requested her son’s football club stop using meat sausages at the team’s post-match barbeques.