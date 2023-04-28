Search Is Suspended For Australian Man Who Went Overboard On A Cruise To Hawaii

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Warwick Tollemache from Brisbane.

The passenger went overboard from the Quantum of the Seas on Tuesday night, local time, nearly two weeks after the cruise left Brisbane for its journey to the Hawaiian islands.

The US Coast Guard has made the decision to suspend the search, following discussions with the man's next of kin and the Australian consulate. Information about the case also helped inform the decision, search and rescue mission coordinator Kevin Cooper said in a statement.

"The coast guard has made the difficult decision to suspend the active search for the passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas," he said.

The incident happened in the Pacific Ocean about 800 kilometres south of Kailua-Kona, on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

The cruise ship deployed six life rings and stayed in the area for two hours before continuing on its way, with the coast guard taking over the search on Wednesday morning.

A Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircrew completed five searches over the course of six hours while on scene.

The operation came as passengers left the cruise ship in Honolulu, where it docked after 15 days at sea.

