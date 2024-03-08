The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Search For Samantha Murphy's Body Continues

Search For Samantha Murphy's Body Continues

Detectives continue to search for the body of missing mother Samantha Murphy as the identity of her alleged 22-year-old killer is revealed after the temporary suppression order was lifted.

The identity of a former AFL player's son accused of murdering Samantha Murphy has been revealed as the search continues for her body.

Five weeks since Ms Murphy vanished after setting out from her Ballarat East home, police on Thursday charged Patrick Orren Stephenson with murdering the mother-of-three at Mount Clear.

The 22-year-old is the son of former Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers player Orren Stephenson.

A temporary suppression order on the murder-accused's identity was struck out at Ballarat Magistrates Court on Friday after media outlets argued against it.

Stephenson's family home is in Mount Clear, and he lives in Scotsburn, about 16km from Ballarat. 

He went to the Geelong and Richmond clubs with his father as a child and became passionate about football, having a sideline seat to elite players.

The Scotsburn man's lawyer on Thursday argued releasing his name could prejudice his right to a fair trial and said his client had poor mental health since he was arrested.

Stephenson is due to face a committal mention on August 8.

Detectives from the missing persons squad arrested Stephenson, who is not linked to the Murphy family, at his home about 6am on Wednesday before later charging him with murder.

The 22-year-old has refused to disclose the location of Ms Murphy's body, Police Commissioner Shane Patton said.

"We are alleging a deliberate attack that has caused the death of Samantha," Mr Patton told reporters on Thursday.

Police and specialist detectives are continuing a desperate search for the body of Ms Murphy, who was last seen on February 4.

"Investigations will continue at a very heavy pace," Mr Patton said. 

"Doing everything we can to locate Samantha's body for the family is absolutely vital."

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the alleged murder.

Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said news of the arrest was devastating but brought the community some closure.

"What we heard yesterday is the confirmation that Samantha will never come home to her family," he told ABC News on Friday morning.

"They will never have a beautiful mother, a beautiful wife to be with them."

He urged the public to let the investigation run its course and avoid speculating.

Ms Murphy's husband Michael on Thursday told of his relief from the arrest, describing the past few weeks as "s***house" while telling of how the community had rallied around his family.

Anyone who has information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage from the time Ms Murphy went missing, has been asked to come forward.

Weeks of extensive searching began around Ballarat after Ms Murphy disappeared, with trained emergency services workers joined by hundreds of concerned locals. 

They combed dense bush, private land and walking tracks.

Ms Murphy's disappearance was out of character as she had been described as mentally and physically fit, and was training for an upcoming race by doing 15km runs.

A vigil will be held in Ballarat on Friday evening near Ms Murphy's home.

The Project with AAP

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices
NEXT STORY

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Popular American burger chain Five Guys has come under fire on social media after a customer posted their bill, which came to nearly $40 AUD for a burger, small fries and drink.
Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

On the tranquil fairways of Heritage Golf & Country Club near Melbourne, players enjoyed a few rounds of golf. The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, and out of nowhere, the kangaroos were hopping.
Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

It’s the biggest rivalry to hit Sydney’s Northern beaches in days, maybe even weeks, with Blessed Bowls claiming that Mr Gelato has copied their acai menu.
JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

UK broadcaster India Willoughby claims to have reported JK Rowling to police for repeatedly misgendering her online.
Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

A groom has left the internet stunned after showing up to his wedding ceremony wearing a peculiar choice of footwear.