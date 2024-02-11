The Project

Search For Missing Ballarat Women Samantha Murphy Enters A Second Week

Missing persons detectives are renewing calls for public assistance as the investigation into a Ballarat woman's disappearance enters its second week.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Samantha Murphy are asking people with February 4 dashcam or CCTV footage of the Ballarat East, Buninyong and Mount Helen areas to come forward.

The 51-year-old mother of three left home that morning to go jogging and has not been seen since.

Police are keen to review footage from the three suburbs even if it does not show Ms Murphy.

Police on Saturday said there were no sinister factors about Ms Murphy's disappearance but there were significant concerns for her wellbeing.

Official searches of areas such as parts of the Canadian State Forest have been paused until there is new information.

The tiny town of Buninyong, about 11km south of Ballarat, has been combed by SES volunteers.

Police said they remain in regular contact with the Murphy family about the investigation.

Ms Murphy regularly jogged about 14-15km through nearby remote areas. She left her Eureka St, Ballarat East, home at 7am the day she disappeared.

CCTV footage from the family home shows her about to depart.

Police have been working with telecommunications workers to try and identify her route, given she carried a smart watch and phone.

Ms Murphy has been described as a physically and mentally strong woman.

She and her husband Michael run a car repair business called Inland Motor Body Works at Delacombe, a few suburbs from their home.

Anyone with information about Ms Murphy's disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

With AAP.

