Search For Missing Ballarat Mum Samantha Murphy Resumes

The search for Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy has resumed in bushland, sparked by fresh intelligence.

A "significant search" at Enfield State Park will begin on Thursday to try to find her body, Victoria Police said.

Officers will focus on "an area highlighted by intelligence derived from several sources".

Members of the public have been asked not to join the search, which is based about 20 kilometres south of the Murphy family home.

Officers out scouring the area include those who specialise in missing persons, search and rescue, road policing, local members, the public order response team, mounted branch and dog squad.

The Murphy family was made aware the search was being undertaken.

The 51-year-old was last seen leaving home on Eureka Street to go for a run in the Canadian State Forest on the morning of February 4.

Police in March charged 22-year-old tradesman Patrick Orren Stephenson with her murder at Mount Clear on the day she went missing. He will return to court in August.

With AAP.

