Sean Penn Visits Zelensky To Hand Deliver His Academy Award

Hollywood actor Sean Penn made a deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, loaning him his Academy Award under the condition that he return it when the war ends.

“This is for you,” the “I am Sam” star told Zelensky as he handed him the golden statuette in a video posted Tuesday on social media by a Ukrainian government official.

“No, Sean. That is yours,” Zelensky replied.

“I feel terrible,” Penn said. “It’s just a symbolic, silly thing,” Penn told Ukraine’s president.

“But if I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fight,” Penn said.

“When you win, bring it back to Malibu,” the 62-year-old performer told Zelensky. “Because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here,” Penn said.

New Study Reveals The Best And Worst iPhone Alarm To Wake up To
New Study Reveals The Best And Worst iPhone Alarm To Wake up To

Struggling to get out of bed? Feeling groggy as soon as you wake up? Well, do we have a wake-up call for you!
The Canadian Prime Minister is set to make history by becoming the first world leader to join any Drag Race franchise.
In April earlier this year, the French government banned domestic flights where alternative routes of 2.5 hours or less are available to travellers.
Queenslanders are being advised to wear face masks in some settings as the state enters its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meta Platforms Inc says it will let go 13 per cent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.