Sean Penn Visits Zelensky To Hand Deliver His Academy Award

“This is for you,” the “I am Sam” star told Zelensky as he handed him the golden statuette in a video posted Tuesday on social media by a Ukrainian government official.

“No, Sean. That is yours,” Zelensky replied.

“I feel terrible,” Penn said. “It’s just a symbolic, silly thing,” Penn told Ukraine’s president.

“But if I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fight,” Penn said.

“When you win, bring it back to Malibu,” the 62-year-old performer told Zelensky. “Because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here,” Penn said.