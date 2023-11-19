The Project

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit With Singer Cassie One Day After It Was Filed

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reached a settlement with ex-partner and singer Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, one day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of physical and sexual abuse.

Terms of the settlement have not been made public, with Ventura thanking her supporters in a statement that read: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

In a joint statement, the pair said they reached a deal "to their mutual satisfaction", with Combs saying: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best."

Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, confirmed the settlement and commended the singer’s strength, saying "I am very proud of Ms Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so."

In a statement, Combs’ attorney Ben Brafman said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” and that “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Ventura filed the lawsuit on Thursday local time, with the settlement being reached on Friday evening.

The lawsuit alleged that Combs had subjected Ventura to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape over the course of their 10 year working and romantic relationship, that begun when Ventura was 19 and Combs was 37.

Combs strongly denied all the allegations.

