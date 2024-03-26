Sean ‘Diddy' Combs Properties Reportedly Raided During Sex Trafficking Investigation

Two officials reportedly told AP the raids were part of an ongoing investigation in New York. It is not clear if Combs is the target of the investigation.

A statement by Homeland Security Investigations said it "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners".

Combs has been the target of a number of sexual assault allegations in recent months.

One civil lawsuit, filed by Comb's former girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie, alleged she had been subjected to year of sexual abuse. The matter was settled by Combs the day after the case was filed.

In a statement, Combs said "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged".