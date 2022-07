The VHS wasp owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the classic 90s movie.

Wilson originally listed the tape on eBay but removed it after he received an overwhelming respons.e

Instead, it was down to Heritage Auctions in Dallas to conduct a proper sale.

Wilson’s collection also includes tapes of "Back to the Future II," "Back to the Future III" and 1990's "Back to the Future" trilogy boxed set.

The collection will also see Wilson write a note to accompany each tape and sign them.