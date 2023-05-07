Scuba Diver Explains Why We Shouldn’t Swim Away From Sharks To Avoid An Attack

Yes, you read that correctly.

If you have a shark that is quickly approaching you, it is advised to not “act like prey” and swim and thrash about to escape.

Instead, you are meant to calmly turn and face the shark, act large and back away slowly.

Yeah, it’s a no from me. You’ll see me sprinting out of the water before I “calmly” face a shark.

Tiktoker, Kayleigh Grant, captioned the video, “Just like bears & other #predators we are taught to #maintaineyecontact, yell, get large, back away slowly… it’s the same with sharks!”

“They are not the man-eating monsters the media portrays & typically want nothing to do with humans. So much so that just pushing on their head is enough to deter.”

The video shows another diver, Adriana Fragola, swimming away from an advancing shark.

Andriana also shared the video saying, “Running away from a shark like this will cause them to be more interested and think you are prey.

“If you ever see a shark, standing your ground, and making eye contact are huge behaviours to show them you are an aware and strong predator.

“Physical deterrence is always a last resort and I would never suggest to do this unless you absolutely needed to for your safety. Always making sure you are pushing down firmly on the sharks.”

No, thank you.

Image: TikTok @mermaid.kayleigh