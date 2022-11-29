Screaming Match At A Melbourne Golf Club Posted To Twitter, Sends Internet Into A Spin

The scenes were shared by John Milionis, who said the argument erupted during the Club Championships at a Melbourne golf club, believed to be Cranbourne Golf Club, over the weekend.

“Wow! Some...err...interesting scenes during the Club Champs at a Melb club last weekend...maybe they were playing for (the nearby) sheep stations after all?” he said on the post.

The video shows one man with his golf caddie angrily making his way to another man in red, shouting “Why are there spectators? I don’t mind people watching but why are they on the golf course?”.

A man in red then immediately starts shouting back, with insults being thrown between the two.

“Come on c**t, I’ll f**king smash you. You’re a f**king idiot,” the man is red is heard saying.

The vile insults continue before a third man attempts to intervene, reminding the two their club championships are on.

After more screaming, the pair finally separate and go on their way.

A follow-up video was posted later, with the original man shown taking his next shot before angrily swinging his club at his bag after it did not go where he intended.

Watch the argument here. Warning, there is strong language.

Image: Twitter/ John Milionis