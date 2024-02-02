Scottish Tourist Flabbergasted By Barefoot Couple In A Cinema

Posting to Reddit, user u/Acceptable-Bid-1019 revealed they were flabbergasted after seeing a couple at the movies with their bare feet resting on the seats in front of them.

"This seemed mad to me, the next poor soul to sit in the seat in front is going to have the remnants of these twos pong wafting about their heads for 120 minutes of run-time. If this was Glasgow someone would have hurled a bottle of coke/ stolen iPhone at the back of his head before his foot had left his shoe." They wrote on Reddit, prompting a flurry of responses.

The man feared he may have been being culturally insensitive as he had noticed a lot more people walking barefoot in New Zealand than in his homeland. But commenters on his post were quick to appease him that no, this was not looked upon kindly in New Zealand.

“This does not represent us' said one person, while others called it ‘disgusting’ and disrespectful. But one ex-cinema worker chimed in, saying it isn’t an uncommon sight in New Zealand.

"I used to work at a cinema and people would always do it. It is a cultural difference. Certainly not everybody here would be OK with it either, but because it's more common for people to walk around barefoot you're a lot more likely to run into this."

So, what do you think? Is it ok for people to kick back barefoot in the cinema, or is it bad cinema etiquette?