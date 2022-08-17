Scottish Group Criticised After Appointing The First Period Dignity Leader Role To A Man

Scotland became the first country to legislate free period products into their laws, which became a legal requirement just this week.

The laws, which were spearheaded by Scottish Labour MP Monica Lennon, said it was important that women’s voices were not crowded out as they work to destigmatise conversations around periods and menstruation.

Lennon stated “Inclusive period dignity is at the heart of the Period Products Act. Actively promoting universal free access to period products and investing in menstrual health and wellbeing will help eradicate stigma, misogyny and inequality.”

“There’s a role for men taking on leadership roles and contributing to positive and respectful conversations whilst ensuring that the voices of women, girls and people who menstruate are never crowded out.” The role of ‘Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer’ for the Tay region of Scotland was announced this week to have been given to Jason Grant. Mr Grant had previously worked in tobacco sales, and as a personal trainer. The job is believed to be the first of its kind in the world and will work on groundbreaking women’s health legislation in the country. As such, many have been disappointed and vocal about their confusion over why the role was appointed to a man.

The Scottish National Party Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, told Sky News that it was “far better that women are in these posts than anyone else”. “It’s a policy that we should all be proud of. At the end of the day, I think there should be a priority of having women in place in these posts.”

Former Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova posted on Twitter about the news:

“This is just f****** ridiculous,”

“Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever?!? This is absurd.” she Tweeted.

Grant himself stated in a press release that he believes being a man, it will help him to break down barriers and reduce stigma around periods - encouraging more open discussions.

“Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone. We’ll also raise awareness of the menopause, which, although a natural process for women, has wider repercussions in the world of work and family.” he said.